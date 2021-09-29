 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Welcome to NPR’s Newest Podcast: NPR’s Book of the Day! Colson Whitehead Finally Gets To Flex His Comedy Muscle

by (WMFE)

Photo: NPR


After writing his Pulitzer Prize-winning books The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys, author Colson Whitehead needed a change of pace. So for his next novel, Harlem Shuffle, he decided to tackle topics near and dear to his heart: heists and New York real estate. In today’s episode, Morning Edition host Noel King talks to Whitehead about his book’s protagonist, a furniture retailer named Ray Carney, and what draws him to a double life of crime.

