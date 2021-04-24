Welcome little one! Florida zoo welcomes 27.5 ounce baby klipspringer antelope

Photo: Brevard Zoo Blog
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a baby klipspringer antelope is bonding with its mother before making a public debut at a Florida zoo.
The calf was born April 15 to mother Deborah and father Ajabu at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne.
The calf weighed 27.5 ounces at birth. Zoo officials said Friday that the male calf hasn’t yet been named. It appears to be in good health and is nursing and bonding behind the scenes with its mother.
It is the ninth klipspringer born at the zoo. The species of antelope typically gives birth to one calf, which will grow to between 18 and 40 pounds.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity