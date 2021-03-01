 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Welcome back: Optimism abounds as MLB’s spring training includes fans

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Mick Haupt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The sun and the baseball have returned to Arizona and Florida for spring training games, which began on Sunday.

So have the fans. All 30 teams in Major League Baseball are allowing fans to return to spring training in a limited capacity amid declining COVID-19 case numbers.

The safety protocols in Scottsdale for a Rockies-Diamondbacks game were similar to other sports like basketball and hockey. Fans are spread out in pods around the park and masks are worn.

The Cactus League hopes that allowing some fans back in the parks will help boost the local economy, which usually does big business during spring training season.


