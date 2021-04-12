Weekend Storms Delay, Cancel Flights at Orlando International Airport

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Storms over the weekend caused a slowdown in air traffic at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, Sunday and into Monday.

Thirty flights were delayed and about 10 to 15 flights were canceled due to heavy wind and rains. 

Some international passengers are still waiting to depart the airport today after their flights were cancelled. 

There was no data available on the number of passengers who had been impacted by the cancellations. 

MCO continues to be the busiest airport in Florida with nearly two million people using the airport for business and vacation travel in January alone. 

As travel increases, so do COVID-19 cases in TSA workers at the airport. Already today the 215th case of coronavirus on the workforce has been announced in a TSA agent whose last day at the security checkpoint was April 11.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

