Central Florida News


Wednesday Is Last Day of Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday

by Regan McCarthy (WFSU)

Photo: Ryan Hearst


Wednesday is the last day of Florida’s Freedom Week sales tax holiday.

It gives shoppers a sales tax break on purchases for events like tickets for concerts and movies.

Outdoor equipment like tents and fishing gear are also exempt.

Florida’s “Freedom Week” sales tax holiday is one of three sales tax holidays lawmakers approved for the year. A 7-day back to school sales tax holiday is scheduled for next month.

A disaster preparedness holiday near the start of the hurricane season gave shoppers a tax break on items including batteries, flashlights and generators.


