Weak Tropical System East Of Florida

by (WMFE)

Photo: Florida Storms


An area of low pressure meandering off the east coast of Florida over the weekend had shown signs of possible tropical development.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says the system is becoming less organized this morning.

“The circulation is about 45 miles from St. Augustine early this Monday morning. It’s likely to produce more in the way of showers along the Northeast coast of Florida and Southeast Georgia on Monday, but is running out of time to become a tropical depression.”

Ray says an increase in atmospheric moisture is likely to bring greater rain chances over the coming days, but that additional tropical development is unlikely for the remainder of July.


