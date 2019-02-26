 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


We Too Dream America: Deland Museum Of Art Showcases Works From The Harlem Renaissance

by (WMFE)
The Harlem Renaissance was an era of great artistic and cultural expression for African American artists, writers, musicians and intellectuals between the end of World War I and the middle of the Great Depression.

Museum of Art Deland curator of education Pam Coffman says they laid the foundation for the civil rights movement decades later.

Coffman talks to 90.7’s Matthew Peddie about the museum’s exhibition of artworks from the Harlem Renaissance and beyond: We Too Dream America: Masterpieces of African American Art. 


Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

