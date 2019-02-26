We Too Dream America: Deland Museum Of Art Showcases Works From The Harlem Renaissance
The Harlem Renaissance was an era of great artistic and cultural expression for African American artists, writers, musicians and intellectuals between the end of World War I and the middle of the Great Depression.
Museum of Art Deland curator of education Pam Coffman says they laid the foundation for the civil rights movement decades later.
Coffman talks to 90.7’s Matthew Peddie about the museum’s exhibition of artworks from the Harlem Renaissance and beyond: We Too Dream America: Masterpieces of African American Art.
Support 90.7 WMFE
Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity