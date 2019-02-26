We Too Dream America: Deland Museum Of Art Showcases Works From The Harlem Renaissance

The Harlem Renaissance was an era of great artistic and cultural expression for African American artists, writers, musicians and intellectuals between the end of World War I and the middle of the Great Depression.

Museum of Art Deland curator of education Pam Coffman says they laid the foundation for the civil rights movement decades later.

Coffman talks to 90.7’s Matthew Peddie about the museum’s exhibition of artworks from the Harlem Renaissance and beyond: We Too Dream America: Masterpieces of African American Art.