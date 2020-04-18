We Call To Check In On Tom Hanks (And Ask Him To Play Not My Job)

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Tom Hanks has had an amazing career — blockbuster movies, best-selling books, two Oscars, and of course, his triumph: hosting this show, once. He just got over a very bad cold, so we decided to call and check in on him.

While we had him on the line, we invited Hanks to play Not My Job. Since he starred as Mr. Rogers, the nicest neighbor ever, we wrote a game for him called “It’s a terrible day in the neighborhood” — three questions about pretty awful neighbors.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.