© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ways To Support WMFE

Listeners like you are the foundation to funding our programming 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Your support not only allows us to provide NPR®, APM®, and PRX® programming, but also WMFE-produced, independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content that empower the community to better understand and participate in our diverse and complex world.
monthly-onetime-donation-tile.jpg
Monthly or One-Time Donations
Become a sustaining member with an automatic monthly credit card or bank withdrawals. You can also become a member for a year by making a single donation.

major-gifts-tile.jpg
Major Gifts
Our major donors are a visionary group of supporters who place a high value on independent, trustworthy journalism. These members are the foundation of it all, acting as major investors and ambassadors for 90.7 WMFE.
vehicle-donation-tile.jpg
Vehicle Donations
Donate a car to WMFE and help keep quality programming on-air. Each vehicle donation helps WMFE provide creative, engaging, and informative programming to to listeners in the Orlando community. Make a difference today!

real-estate-donation-tile.jpg
Real Estate Donations
Donating real estate to WMFE is a great way to support our mission in providing Central Florida with journalism and fact-based content that empower the community to better understand and participate in our diverse and complex world.

Other Ways to Give

1. Matching Gifts - Your employer may match your financial gift, dollar-for-dollar

2. Shop Amazon - Your purchases support us, at no additional cost to you.

3. Corporate Sponsorship - Partner with us to be a brand preferred and shared with others.

4. NPR+ - Support WMFE with the NPR+ Podcast Bundle

5. Stock Donation - To make a stock gift, instruct your broker with the details below and then send an email to nicole@wmfe.org with the stock and approximate value of the donation.

  • Brokerage: Merrill Lynch
  • DTC Number: 8862
  • Account Name: WMFE Community Communications, Inc.
  • Account Number: 740-74009
  • Merrill Lynch contact #: 800-937-0409

6. Donor Advised Fund - A donor advised fund (DAF) is a type of charitable investment account that provides an immediate tax benefit to you, and allows you to recommend grants to charities of your choice over time.
To direct a gift to WMFE from your donor-advised fund, simply share our legal name, address and federal tax ID.

  • Legal name: Community Communications, Inc.
  • Address: 11510 East Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32817
  • Federal Tax ID: 59-6155012