Ways To Support WMFE
Other Ways to Give
1. Matching Gifts - Your employer may match your financial gift, dollar-for-dollar
2. Shop Amazon - Your purchases support us, at no additional cost to you.
3. Corporate Sponsorship - Partner with us to be a brand preferred and shared with others.
4. NPR+ - Support WMFE with the NPR+ Podcast Bundle
5. Stock Donation - To make a stock gift, instruct your broker with the details below and then send an email to nicole@wmfe.org with the stock and approximate value of the donation.
- Brokerage: Merrill Lynch
- DTC Number: 8862
- Account Name: WMFE Community Communications, Inc.
- Account Number: 740-74009
- Merrill Lynch contact #: 800-937-0409
6. Donor Advised Fund - A donor advised fund (DAF) is a type of charitable investment account that provides an immediate tax benefit to you, and allows you to recommend grants to charities of your choice over time.
To direct a gift to WMFE from your donor-advised fund, simply share our legal name, address and federal tax ID.
- Legal name: Community Communications, Inc.
- Address: 11510 East Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32817
- Federal Tax ID: 59-6155012