 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Water Use Declines Even As Population Booms, St. Johns Water District Says

by (WMFE)

The St. Johns River. Photo courtesy the University of North Florida.

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

A new report from the St. Johns River Water Management District shows that water use continues to decline, even as the region’s population booms. 

The report shows that water use in 2019 was 9 percent less than the 10-year average, even as the population grew by 11 percent during the decade. 

The water management district cites conservation measures like turning off the faucet while brushing teeth, installing water-efficient appliances and irrigating the lawn less. 

The biggest water users in 2019 were utilities providing water for homes and businesses. Next came agricultural users and last were commercial or industrial users. 

More than half of the region’s wastewater was recycled as reclaimed water, reserved for non-potable uses like irrigating golf courses.

The St. Johns River Water Management District regulates water use and protects waterways and wetlands in central and north Florida. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist whose work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times and The Christian Science Monitor. She began her career at The Associated Press. Her book on the Everglades, under contract with Johns Hopkins ... Read Full Bio »

TOP