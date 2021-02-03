 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Water management district sues unpermitted sand mine in Lake County

The St. Johns River Water Management District has gone to court to stop an unpermitted mining operation in Sorrento that supplies sand for the Wekiva Parkway project.

White Water Farms claims to be exempt from permits under Florida’s Right to Farm Act. The owners say they are really preparing a blueberry farm, not running a sand mine.

State officials disagree. They say 30 of its 80 acres are a full-fledged mining operation and the company had a $2 million contract for fill dirt.

Nearby residents have complained, and Lake County has tried in court to shut it down, so far without success.

The water management district’s lawsuit says the mining continued last week despite an order to stop. It seeks fines totaling more than $4 million.

Company president Kirk Leiffer wrote in a December oped that they are exempt from permits but will get them anyway because they are, quote, “dedicated to environmental best practices.”


