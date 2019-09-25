 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


WATCH: What Does It Take To Impeach A President?

by Ron Elving (NPR)

No president of the United States has ever been removed from office by impeachment. But it’s hard to watch the news these days without hearing the word.

So, what does it actually take to impeach a president?

In this Ron’s Office Hours, NPR’s Ron Elving explains the procedure by which the House of Representative and the U.S. Senate remove a sitting president.

He also looks at the history of impeachment proceedings, beginning with former President John Tyler in the 1840s and leading up to the House impeachment of former President Bill Clinton in 1998.

Ron breaks down how this relates to President Trump, who has already been the subject of two impeachment resolutions brought by House Democrats.

