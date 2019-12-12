All Songs Considered: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The Heights’ Film Trailer is Released

Hamilton's Anthony Ramos stars in In the Heights, out June 26.



Before Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda was known for writing the music and lyrics for the Tony and Grammy award-winning musical In the Heights, which ran on Broadway from 2008 to 2011. On June 26, fans will finally get a movie version, starring Hamilton‘s Anthony Ramos.

Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes (who wrote the book for In the Heights on Broadway), the movie adaptation just dropped its first full-length trailer, which promises lavish musical numbers, grand production values and a rich emotional sweep to mirror that of the Broadway original. Set in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, In the Heights tells the story of an immigrants’ son — played by Miranda on Broadway and Ramos here — and his vibrant community over the course of three eventful days.

Ramos, a gifted singer who played John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, released his first full-length album, The Good & The Bad, this past fall. He’s also worked as an actor on TV (Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It) and in film (A Star Is Born) in recent years. If the trailer for In the Heights is any indication, he appears poised for a massive breakout in 2020.

In the Heights comes out June 26 via Warner Bros. Pictures.