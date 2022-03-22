 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Watch: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings

by NPR Washington Desk (NPR)

Updated March 22, 2022 at 7:47 AM ET

Confirmation hearings kick off Monday for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the federal judge whom President Biden has picked to fill Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s seat when he retires this summer.

Four days of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee are scheduled this week, and Democrats are hoping to finish the confirmation process before Congress recesses on April 8. Jackson will appear before lawmakers during the first three days. Tuesday’s session begins at 9 a.m. EDT and could last until 9 p.m. EDT.

She will take questions from panel members on Tuesday and Wednesday. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

