WATCH: Sunday Update From President Donald Trump And The White House Coronavirus Task Force
Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.
President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force give a 5 p.m. update for Sunday, March 29th, 2020, from the White House.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity