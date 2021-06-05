 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
WATCH NewsNight: The start of what’s expected to be a busy hurricane season

by WUCF (WMFE)

Photo: WUCF NewsNight


This week on NewsNight, as hurricane season gets underway, the panel discusses the resiliency of Florida’s coastline and new funding to prepare coastal communities around the state for the threat of flooding. And as vaccinations continue and COVID-19 cases decline, how will businesses and schools navigate a new normal?


