WATCH: NewsNight looks at racial disparities in COVID-19 cases & tech’s help with PPE
Catch a new episode of WUCF TV’s NewsNight on WMFE & WMFV at 6:30 p.m. Mondays.
This week, NewsNight continues its coverage of the latest developments in the spread of the coronavirus in Central Florida. Nationwide, racial disparities have emerged in COVID-19 cases, but Florida appears to be bucking the trend. Moderator Nancy Alvarez of WFTV and a panel of journalists discuss whether the numbers tell the whole story. Plus, how technology is helping meet a shortage of PPE supplies.
Aired: 04/17/20
About the show: NewsNight is a weekly program that gathers journalists from a variety of media outlets across the Central Florida area to dive deep into issues that have a wide-ranging impact in our community. Each week, topics will range from evergreen concerns, like education or the environment, to issues with important timely impact.
