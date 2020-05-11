WATCH: NewsNight Looks at Phase 1 of Reopening, Elective Surgery & Businesses’ Future

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



This week on NewsNight, we take an in-depth look at Florida’s first week in phase 1 of Governor DeSantis’s reopening plan. A panel of health reporters, including WMFE’s Abe Aboraya, will discuss the resumption of elective procedures at Florida’s hospitals. And we’ll look at how businesses are facing an uncertain future as they welcome back customers. Plus, the latest on Florida’s employment assistance program.

About the show: NewsNight is a weekly program that gathers journalists from a variety of media outlets across the Central Florida area to dive deep into issues that have a wide-ranging impact in our community. Each week, topics will range from evergreen concerns, like education or the environment, to issues with important timely impact.

