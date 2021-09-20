 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
WATCH NewsNight: Central Florida’s affordable housing crisis

As COVID-19 cases decline in Central Florida, deaths rise sharply.

Plus, the first in a three part series of special Newsnight Conversations looking at issues that matter to Central Florida’s communities.

This week, an in-depth discussion of our region’s affordable housing crisis and the added pressure on families caused by the pandemic.


