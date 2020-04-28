 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


Watch New Orleans Musicians Perform “I’ll Fly Away” As a Song for Lives Lost From Coronavirus

by Colin Marshall (NPR)

Mecca Notes and members of the Brass-a-Holics perform "I'll Fly Away" in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Image credit: Armon Dauphin

Relative to other states, Louisiana experienced an early spike in COVID-19 cases and on March 16, the city of New Orleans issued social distancing guidelines that advised against gatherings of more than 10 people. That included funerals. When a few names on the deceased list hit close to home, Brass-a-Holics bandleader Winston “Trombone” Turner felt they needed to be honored like they would have been, ordinarily — with music. So, in a moment when so many are offering what they can for the common good, Turner picked up his horn and called a few friends to record a performance of “I’ll Fly Away” in City Park. It’s a song played at almost every traditional New Orleans funeral that allows the congregation to celebrate the passing of a soul from one life to the next.

Set List:

  • “I’ll Fly Away” (Albert E. Brumley)

Musicians:

Emeka Dibia (Mecca Notes): voice; Winston Turner: trombone; Tannon “Fish” Williams: trumpet

Credits:

Producer: Colin Marshall; Post-Production Audio: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Brett Gardner and Armon Dauphine (Dauphintales); Thumbnail image: Armon Dauphin; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Senior Producers: Colin Marshall and Katie Simon; Executive Producers: Gabrielle Armand and Anya Grundman; Senior Director of NPR Music: Lauren Onkey.

Copyright 2020 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.

