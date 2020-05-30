WATCH LIVE: Spacex Launches Dragon Capsule from Kennedy Space Center
Watch SpaceX launch its Dragon Capsule from Kennedy Space Center Saturday. Godspeed Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.
Tune in for special coverage on WMFE and WMFV.
