WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Press Conference At U.N. General Assembly

President Trump is holding a press conference at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. In a speech to the U.N. on Tuesday, Trump told world leaders to reject “globalism” and to instead look out for their own countries. The news conference also follows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.

