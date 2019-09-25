 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Press Conference At U.N. General Assembly

by Staff (NPR)

President Trump is holding a press conference at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. In a speech to the U.N. on Tuesday, Trump told world leaders to reject “globalism” and to instead look out for their own countries. The news conference also follows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.

