WATCH LIVE: House Contempt Vote

expected to begin around 12 p.m.

The House of Representatives is debating a civil contempt resolution against Attorney General William Barr and former White House Counsel Don McGahn. House Democrats want access to materials related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The administration has cited security and legal reasons for not disclosing the information. Lawmakers are voting to authorize a lawsuit to get the materials, including an unredacted version of the Mueller Report.