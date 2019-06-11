 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


WATCH LIVE: House Contempt Vote

by (WMFE)
expected to begin around 12 p.m.

The House of Representatives is debating a civil contempt resolution against Attorney General William Barr and former White House Counsel Don McGahn. House Democrats want access to materials related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The administration has cited security and legal reasons for not disclosing the information. Lawmakers are voting to authorize a lawsuit to get the materials, including an unredacted version of the Mueller Report.


