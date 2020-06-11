Watch Live: Governor Ron DeSantis Media Briefing
Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage:
Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to brief the media alongside Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at Viera Regional Community Center at 12 noon Thursday.
