WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis Update On Coronavirus For Saturday, 3/21
Gov. Ron DeSantis will address reporters on the latest about coronavirus.
The update comes as drive-thru testing centers are expected to open in the middle of next week. The briefing is expected to start at 4:45. Please note, before the press briefing, you may see color bars and a tone.
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity