WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis Hold Coronavirus Round Table
Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.
The governor and first lady will be in Jacksonville today to talk about the latest coronavirus numbers.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity