 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


WATCH LIVE: Attorney General William Barr testifying before the House Judiciary Committee

by (WMFE)

Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee to answer questions about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Watch the proceedings in the Democratic-led committee live.


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP