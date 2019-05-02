WATCH LIVE: Attorney General William Barr testifying before the House Judiciary Committee
Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee to answer questions about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Watch the proceedings in the Democratic-led committee live.
