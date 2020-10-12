Watch Live: Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings
The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding hearings on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett would fill the seat left vacant with the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Watch the hearings live.
