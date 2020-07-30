WATCH: John Lewis, Towering Civil Rights Icon, To Be Memorialized At Atlanta Funeral

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The funeral for Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon who was widely revered by his peers as “the conscious of the Congress,” will be held in Atlanta on Thursday at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. served as co-pastor.

Days of ceremonies have honored the longtime congressman in Georgia, his home state Alabama and Washington, D.C. where he represented Atlanta and some of its suburbs for more than 30 years.

He died at the age of 80 on July 17, after battling pancreatic cancer.

Three former presidents — Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton — are expected to speak at his service, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Lewis helped organize the 1963 March on Washington and was the last surviving speaker from the event.

On the day of his funeral, The New York Times published an opinion piece penned by the late Congressman shortly before his death.

Lewis said he was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and hopeful about the next chapter for America.

“Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble,” Lewis wrote. “Voting and participating in the democratic process are key. The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society. You must use it because it is not guaranteed. You can lose it.”

“That is why I had to visit Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, though I was admitted to the hospital the following day,” he added. “I just had to see and feel it for myself that, after many years of silent witness, the truth is still marching on.”