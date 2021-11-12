 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
WATCH: Harvard-NPR panel on the fight to tame COVID

by Scott Hensley (NPR)


The world is approaching the second anniversary of a cluster of cases of respiratory illness traced to the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The cause: a virus we now know as SARS-CoV-2.

The World Health Organization named the illness caused by the virus COVID-19 in February 2020, as cases mounted in China and began spreading elsewhere.

Where are we now in the COVID-19 pandemic and where are we headed?

A panel of experts convened by NPR and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health will discuss the latest developments and challenges during a live-streamed event from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Register for free to join the discussion.

Email your questions for the speakers.

Live video should begin at noon.

Panel lineup

Scott Hensley, senior health editor on NPR’s Science Desk, will moderate the discussion featuring:

Kizzmekia Corbett, assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health;

Amir Mohareb, assistant director for vaccine equity at the Mass General Hospital Center for Global Health;

William Hanage, associate professor of epidemiology, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; and

Richard Malley, senior physician in medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, Boston Children’s Hospital, and professor of pediatrics, Harvard Medical School.

This event is part of the Dr. Lawrence H. and Roberta Cohn Forum series. An on-demand video will be posted after the event.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

