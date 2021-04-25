Watch NewsNight: Governor DeSantis signs controversial anti-riot bill
This week on NewsNight, Governor DeSantis signs HB1 – the so-called anti-riot bill – into law after a bitter fight in Tallahassee.
Mayor Jerry Demings warns it could be months before Orange County’s mask mandate is eased as the COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalizations tick up in Central Florida.
Plus, a second operational commercial crew launch from the Space Coast.
