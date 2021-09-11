WATCH: Father Mychal’s Blessing, Remembering the September 11 Victim Who Died Praying For Others
“We come to bury his heart, but not his love. Never his love.”
Father Michael Duffy recalls delivering the sermon for his close friend, Father Mychal Judge, who was the first certified fatality of the September 11th attacks.
Father Michael remembers Father Mychal’s endearing mannerisms, his constant positivity, and, above all, his profound impact on everyone he knew.
