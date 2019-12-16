 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Wash Those Hands! Flu Activity is on the Rise in Central Florida

by (WMFE)

Flu activity is on the rise in Central Florida. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The Florida Department of Health says two children are the state’s first fatalities from the flu during the 2019 season. Both children were unvaccinated.

Health leaders declined to release any more information about the children, including their ages or locations. 

In Central Florida flu activity increased between the last week of November and the first week of December.

Department of Health spokesman Kent Donahue recommends residents six months of age and older and pregnant women get vaccinated against the flu.

He says people should also wash their hands, disinfect frequently used surfaces at home and work and stay home from work or school when sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says peak flu season is December through February. 


