 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Warren For President Kicks Off Tampa Canvassing

by Steve Newborn (WUSF)
Play Audio

Kas Miller and her daughter, Lila, at the Elizabeth Warren canvassing kickoff in Tampa Steve Newborn WUSF Public Media

Most candidates for president are focusing on today’s Iowa caucuses, so Florida has been relegated to the background. One of the few Democrats with a robust ground game in the state is Elizabeth Warren. Her campaign opened an office in Orlando this weekend, and they also kicked off their canvassing campaign in Tampa Sunday.

A handful of volunteers wearing Warren for President T-shirts were nearly lost in the crowd of basketball and baseball players at Henry and Ola Park in Tampa’s Seminole Heights.

There, Kas Miller brought her 6-year-old daughter, Lila. Miller considers herself a “single-issue voter.”

“The issue is kids,” Miller said. “They don’t get to speak for themselves. They are the most vulnerable among us. So if there is a candidate I feel does the most for the most children, I have the privilege that I can walk around and take the time to knock on people’s doors and let them know, if this matters to you, let me tell you about it.”

Miller says she’s never taken an active part in a political campaign before, but liked Warren’s child care proposals so much, she decided to start knocking on a lot of doors.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP