Wanted: Bilingual poll workers who reflect U.S. diversity

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Dan Dennis

PHOENIX (AP) — Nonprofits, advocacy groups and some businesses are recruiting younger people to serve as poll workers for the general election amid fears that the coronavirus will keep many traditional older poll workers away.

They have an added emphasis on recruiting people who are bilingual and ensuring that the poll worker pool reflects the diversity of communities across the U.S. Finding Spanish-speaking poll workers will be especially important this year.

The Pew Research Center projects a record turnout of eligible Latino voters: some 32 million.

Other groups are recruiting people who speak Vietnamese, Chinese and even Creole.


