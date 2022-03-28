Want to help pick the next Orange County Public Schools superintendent? Take the district’s survey through April

Parents, teachers and community stakeholders can now offer their feedback during the Orange County Public Schools superintendent search through an online survey. The survey is available on the OCPS website.

The online survey asks Orange County Public Schools parents, teachers, and stakeholders to rank the qualities that are most important in the next superintendent.

Those include the experience and training the new leader would need to protect student social and emotional well-being, maintain a dedicated and high-quality team and foster a positive climate and safe environment.

The survey will close April 8th, with paper surveys available on some school campuses. Then responses will be collated and reported to the school board by April 12th.

A summary of responses will also be posted on the OCPS website.

The goal of the survey, along with open house events with community members, is to help the school board choose outgoing superintendent Barbara Jenkins’ replacement by mid-July. Jenkins announced her retirement earlier this year.