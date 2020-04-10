 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Want to Help People Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic? Start a Virtual Food Drive This Holiday

by (WMFE)

Photo: Calle Macarone @callemac

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Central Floridians who want to help provide meals to local families during the pandemic and maintain social distancing can do so through virtual food drives. These drives have already raised more than $98,000 dollars for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

The pandemic has put pressure on food banks, with tens of thousands of Floridians out of work. 

Online food drives encourage people to donate money instead of actual food items. 

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida’s Erika Spence says 118 groups have already signed up to participate since March 12. 

“So, you’ll see apples, you’ll see peanut butter, you’ll see bread and carrots, an assortment of potential items that people will receive that we will then purchase with the money that is donated through the virtual food drive.”

Spence says getting started is as easy as answering a few questions on their website and setting up a username and password.

UCF Interim Director of the Faculty Center for Teaching and Learning Ann Miller says faculty and staff in four departments decided to start their drive over email. 

“All of us have maybe someone we know personally who’s out of a job or maybe whose even ill or affected somehow with COVID-19. But if we’re having a hard time figuring out how to get involved this is a tool for people who just really want to help and don’t know how.”

Miller says they already had to double their goal to over $2,000 dollars, as they raised the first $1000 dollars in less than four hours. 

Second Harvest isn’t accepting food donations to avoid the risk of contamination as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the area.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied journalism at Northwestern University. She covers local and breaking news and is a backup host for "All Things ... Read Full Bio »

TOP