Want To Enter Disney World In A Different Way? Try Facial Recognition

Photo: Disney Parks Blog

If you plan to visit Magic Kingdom in the next 30 days, you could test out a brand new way to enter the park — facial recognition.

As Disney shifts to more touchless experiences, they’re latest addition will allow guests to capture an image of their face that is converted into a unique number. That number is your ticket into the park. 

Participation is optional. To volunteer, arrive with a Disney Park Pass reservation and valid theme park admission.

Enter the designated testing lane.

Remove any sunglasses, hats, or other accessories off your face. 

Face toward the camera and place your ticket or MagicBand close to the scanner to take the picture. 

Guest can test out the new technology through April 23. 


