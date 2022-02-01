 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Want COVID alerts straight from the Department of Health? There’s a new subscription service for that

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


The Florida Department of Health has launched a new public information system that can send automatic alerts to a person’s phone or email. 

These notices are separate from the county health department and will contain the latest statewide information on COVID-19 and other health emergencies. 

In a Tweet, DOH says, “Subscribing to this system does not alter updates from your county health department.”

To sign up, visit www.floridahealth.gov/newsroom, click on ‘subscribe to the public list’ and enter your cell number or personal email. 

Reporters can also use the service to get the latest press releases based on their coverage area by visiting the same site and clicking on ‘subscribe to one or more of these media markets’.


