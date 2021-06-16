 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Waltz joins with Democratic congressman to push for US to evacuate Afghan interpreters

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, R-FL, speaks beside U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., during an American Legion press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Image: American Legion via Facebook


Two congressmen, Republican Mike Waltz of Florida and Democrat Jason Crow of Colorado, joined with the American Legion Wednesday to demand the evacuation of Afghan interpreters who aided U.S. soldiers.

They see a moral and strategic obligation to act now as U.S. troops withdraw from Afghanistan.

Crowe and Waltz, whose district includes Volusia and parts of Lake County, both served in combat in Afghanistan.

Their lives have depended on those Afghan allies, and for them it’s personal.

Waltz says President Biden must act now.

“If he doesn’t act, if he doesn’t get these people out,” Waltz said, “blood will be on his hands and on his administration’s hands. And I for one will very publicly and very loudly hold him accountable.”

Waltz says the 18,000 seeking special immigration visas are being killed by the Taliban even now and will be slaughtered if left behind.

“Find a third country,” he said. “I don’t care if it’s in Qatar. I don’t care if it’s in the UAE. I don’t care if it’s in Guam. We’ve done it before. We can do it again. Get them out now. Do the paperwork, the processing, the appropriate vetting later.”

Crow says bills being filed this week will raise the cap on visas and speed them up. But the evacuation depends on the White House.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP