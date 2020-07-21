Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Photo: Artem Beliaikin
Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.
The move marks the first major indication of how COVID will affect Black Friday store shopping, which for almost a decade kicked off with big crowds on the turkey feast and expanded into Friday.
However, safety concerns are making stores rethink their plans for the holidays.
Given Walmart’s clout as the nation’s largest retailer, other major retailers could very well follow its lead. Walmart also said Tuesday that it will be giving out another round of bonuses for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity