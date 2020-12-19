 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! Not My Job: We Quiz Sisters Este and Alana Haim On Another Sibling Band

by (WMFE)
HAIM on the cover of its new album, Women in Music Pt. III.

Este and Alana Haim are two-thirds of the band Haim, along with their other sister, Danielle Haim. Their new album is Women in Music Pt. III and they are up for Album of the Year and Best Rock Performance at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Este and Alana Haim join us to play a game called “You’re my Wonderwall.” Three questions about Liam and Noel Gallagher, the brothers behind Oasis.

Click the audio link above to find out how they do.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

