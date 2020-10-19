 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Voters: Are You Having Difficulty Casting Your Ballots Ahead Of Election Day?

by Carl Lisciandrello (WUSF)

Photo by Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF

Have you run into any issues with casting your ballot? Fill out our form and let us know.

With so many options being made to voters ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3, there has been some confusion over when and how to cast your ballots, and being ensured that your vote will count.

Have you experienced any difficulties with casting your vote?

Let us know in the form below, and we may contact you for a future story. 


