Voter Registration Deadline Looms for Presidential Election

Next Monday, October 5th, is the final day to register to vote for Floridians who want to participate in the 2020 general election.

In addition to the race for president, the ballot will include Congressional and legislative contests, six proposed constitutional amendments, judicial seats and numerous local races.