Vote Like Your Faith Depends On It: Religious Leaders Call on Congregants to Participate in General Election

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Faith leaders urged civic engagement during a Facebook Live event tonight.

Fr. Jose Rodriguez is the Vicar of the Episcopal Church of Jesus of Nazareth in Orlando. He says as a person of faith, he views the right to vote as a human dignity issue.

During the Facebook Live event, Rodriguez urged congregants to assist others who wish to vote but may face barriers.

“Help your neighbor take their ballot to the mailbox, help your neighbor get to the polling place. Advocate for your neighbor.”

Rodriguez says it’s also crucial that every congregant who can vote, do so – to be a voice for those who can’t.

“Be it minors. Be it people who cannot vote for whatever reason. Or be it people who are undocumented. We carry the weight of not only voting for ourselves, but voting for the care of those around us who are unable to vote.”

The panel of faith leaders also called on believers to support Amendment 2, which would raise the state minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour.

Early voting will end in all Florida counties on November 1st, followed by Election Day on November 3rd.

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.