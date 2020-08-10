Vote-By-Mail Ballots Must Be Sent By Tuesday

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Sample Ballot via Talia Blake /WMFE

Statewide in-person early voting is underway in Florida, as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Election supervisors recommend voters get ballots in the mail by Tuesday.

On Saturday, more than 40-thousand people cast ballots in person ahead in Florida of the August 18th primary. Vote-by-mail ballots cast have already exceeded the 2016 primary with another 10 days for people to return them.

However, to ensure that ballots are received by the deadline of the 18th, residents need to account for mail delivery time, which means ballots should be mailed off no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 11. 

Of the more than 200 thousand Orange County residents that requested vote-by-mail ballots, more than 68-thousand ballots have been mailed in. 

For more information visit, the Florida Division of election website or your county’s supervisor of elections website.


