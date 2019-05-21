Volusia & Osceola County Voters Go To The Polls On Transportation Taxes

Voters in two Central Florida counties are being asked whether to approve a tax to help pay for roads and other infrastructure. Voters go to the polls in Osceola County today and ballots in Volusia County’s vote-by-mail election must be received by seven this evening.

Volusia County residents are being asked to vote on a half penny sales tax. If approved, the tax would generate an expected $42 million a year to improve road and water infrastructure.

In Osceola County, there’s a countywide referendum to add a penny to the sales tax. If voters approve that sales tax, Osceola county says it would raise $67 million each year.

That money would go toward transportation costs, including possibly funding or expanding SunRail.