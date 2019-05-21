 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Volusia & Osceola County Voters Go To The Polls On Transportation Taxes

by (WMFE)
Photo: Erik Hersman, Flickr.

Photo: Erik Hersman, Flickr.

Voters in two Central Florida counties are being asked whether to approve a tax to help pay for roads and other infrastructure. Voters go to the polls in Osceola County today  and ballots in Volusia County’s vote-by-mail election must be received by seven this evening.

Volusia County residents are being asked to vote on a half penny sales tax. If approved, the tax would generate an expected $42 million a year to improve road and water infrastructure.

In Osceola County, there’s a countywide referendum to add a penny to the sales tax. If voters approve that sales tax, Osceola county says it would raise $67 million each year.

That money would go toward transportation costs, including possibly funding or expanding SunRail.


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP