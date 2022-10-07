 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Volusia officials: Hurricane Ian caused $263 million in damage, more flooding possible

Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach has some of the many homes in Volusia County affected by flooding from Hurricane Ian. Image: VCSO from video


Volusia County officials are estimating so far that Hurricane Ian caused some $263 million in damage throughout the county. 

Officials say New Smyrna Beach alone endured Category 2-force winds and more than 20 inches of rain with Hurricane Ian. For context Florida receives about 50 inches of rain annually. 

But Volusia County Emergency Management Director Jim Judge says the damage is spread out across the county, from the coast to along the St. Johns River.  

“We still have issues all along the St. Johns River that we’re monitoring and watching very closely, from Stone Island all the way to Astor, DeLand, Lake Harney. So we’ve been delivering thousands of sandbags to those areas to help those folks.” 

Judge says some 6,000 homes and 1,000 businesses have been inundated, and more homes are in danger of flooding. 


