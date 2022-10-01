Volusia is added to Florida counties eligible for individual FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian

FEMA on Saturday added Volusia to the Florida counties approved for individual assistance through its disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian.

Seventeen Florida counties have been approved for that federal help, which a FEMA news release says includes “temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.” In Central Florida so far, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and, now, Volusia are on the list

Visit disasterassistance.gov to apply for assistance. Information will also be available at volusia.org and at the county public libraries.

Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald said Saturday afternoon that most of the damage has been by flooding.

Water levels are going down on the roads, but even a small amount of water can be dangerous, he said.

Drivers should slow down and use “extreme caution,” Recktenwald said. “Also please be considerate if you must drive through the water. The wakes that are out there can lead to water entering houses at this time, and you know, we have many road maintenance workers and utility crews that are working in the roadways right now.”