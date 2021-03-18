Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood Hit by Car While Biking
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was hit by a car while riding his bike today in Port Orange.
First, good news: He’s OK! @SheriffChitwood was hit on his bike this afternoon in Port Orange. He’s being transported with minor injuries but he’s in good spirits. Crash occurred around 4:30 at Town West Blvd/Daylily St. Thanks for your well wishes & patience for further info.
— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 18, 2021
Chitwood is said to be OK and in good spirits, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office this afternoon.
He was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
The accident occurred at Town West Boulevard and Daylily Street around 4:30 pm this afternoon.
The statement ended with, “Thanks for your well wishes & patience for further info.”
