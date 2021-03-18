 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood Hit by Car While Biking

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was hit by a car while riding his bike today in Port Orange. 

Chitwood is said to be OK and in good spirits, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office this afternoon. 

He was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. 

The accident occurred at Town West Boulevard and Daylily Street around 4:30 pm this afternoon.

The statement ended with, “Thanks for your well wishes & patience for further info.”


