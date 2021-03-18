Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood Hit by Car While Biking

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was hit by a car while riding his bike today in Port Orange.

First, good news: He’s OK! @SheriffChitwood was hit on his bike this afternoon in Port Orange. He’s being transported with minor injuries but he’s in good spirits. Crash occurred around 4:30 at Town West Blvd/Daylily St. Thanks for your well wishes & patience for further info. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 18, 2021

Chitwood is said to be OK and in good spirits, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office this afternoon.

He was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The accident occurred at Town West Boulevard and Daylily Street around 4:30 pm this afternoon.

The statement ended with, “Thanks for your well wishes & patience for further info.”